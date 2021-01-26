Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) rose 15.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 287,597,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 53,697,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 359,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nokia by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 740,107 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

