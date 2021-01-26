Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,836 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $110.50. 6,722,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

