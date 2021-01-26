Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 457,074 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 457,074 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $96,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

