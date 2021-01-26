Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,288 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 813,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.56. 25,651,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

