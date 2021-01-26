Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $403.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

