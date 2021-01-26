Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 166,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,413,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. 16,142,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,887. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

