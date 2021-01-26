Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,591 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

