Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,555 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.92. 7,764,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.