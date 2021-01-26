Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.49. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.