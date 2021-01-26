Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.21 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $314.93. 1,446,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

