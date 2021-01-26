Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.99 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.58.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.