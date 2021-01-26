Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.65 on Monday, reaching $489.21. 349,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,568. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.67 and a 200 day moving average of $420.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

