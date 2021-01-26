Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,926.07.

BKNG traded down $47.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,018.43. 876,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,923. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,892.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

