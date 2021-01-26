Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

