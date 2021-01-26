NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.71. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 74,120 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.71 million and a P/E ratio of -42.35.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB.TO) (TSE:NB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.0295775 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

