NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.55. 5,942,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

