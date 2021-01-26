NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 572,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

