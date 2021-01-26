Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Nidec has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nidec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

