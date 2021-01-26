Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.83. 5,092,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,969. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.65. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

