Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,289 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Azure Power Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 506,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AZRE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

