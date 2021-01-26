Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,719. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

