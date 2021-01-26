Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Switch comprises about 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,039. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.