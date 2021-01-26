Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,943,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. 5,321,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

