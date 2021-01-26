Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,432,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

