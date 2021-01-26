Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:CWT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.43. 241,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

