NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

