NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

