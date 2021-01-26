NextDAO Price Tops $0.0017 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.94 million and $147,120.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037968 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,802,649,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,762,417,140 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

