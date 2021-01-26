Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

NEXA opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

