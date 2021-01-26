Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $583,615.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

