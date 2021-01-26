Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $721,448.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $721,448.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars.

