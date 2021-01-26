Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.71

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 3716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

