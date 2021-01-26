Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,374,000 after buying an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after buying an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,926,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,252,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after buying an additional 79,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

