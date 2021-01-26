New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Anthem worth $105,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 127.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $315.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.37.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.