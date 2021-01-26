New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,397 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $78,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

