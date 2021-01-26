New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General worth $64,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

