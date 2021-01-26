New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $84.41 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Crown Castle International worth $84,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,280 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

NYSE CCI opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

