New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $61.94 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $61,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $299.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

