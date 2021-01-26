New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.58 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Biogen worth $56,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.53.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

