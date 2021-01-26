New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,938 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $86,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after buying an additional 221,408 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $241.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

