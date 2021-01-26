New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $50.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NFE stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

