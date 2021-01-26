Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $178,608.07 and $30.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042356 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00047917 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

