Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Neuronetics stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.