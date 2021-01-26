Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells $54,065.49 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $19.59. 872,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STIM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.