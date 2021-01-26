Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells $54,065.49 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of STIM stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $19.59. 872,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
