Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

