Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NBO opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

