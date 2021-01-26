Netko 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Netko has traded down 76% against the US dollar. One Netko coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Netko has a total market cap of $20,098.49 and approximately $8.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Netko Profile

NETKO is a coin. Netko’s total supply is 11,809,415 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netko’s official website is netko.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “The PoW/PoS cryptocurrency NETKO is based on the blakes2 algorithm. It's a project by a Slovenian IT company netko.it .At first the NETKO coin will be used as a loyalty token for our existing and future customers and to promote our business, later the team plans to integrate other services using NETKOs blockchain. “

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.