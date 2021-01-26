Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.64. The company had a trading volume of 162,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.82 and its 200-day moving average is $504.86. The company has a market capitalization of $249.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

