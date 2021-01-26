Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $556.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

