Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 29,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,368. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

