Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 29,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,368. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

